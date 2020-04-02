SmartCash Hits Market Capitalization of $3.75 Million (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $173,354.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, HitBTC and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,839.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.01 or 0.02090864 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.26 or 0.03439641 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00587657 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015253 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00746706 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00075090 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00025633 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00477483 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014608 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc.

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Braziliex and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

