Snovian.Space (SNOV) Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded down 19.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Snovian.Space has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. Snovian.Space has a total market cap of $198,467.29 and approximately $63.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snovian.Space token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and Tidex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00050991 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000701 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.68 or 0.04487679 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00066230 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036762 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014739 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010899 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Snovian.Space Token Profile

Snovian.Space (CRYPTO:SNOV) is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 381,885,289 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,716,962 tokens. Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico. The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico. The official message board for Snovian.Space is medium.com/@ico_snovio. Snovian.Space’s official website is tokensale.snov.io.

Buying and Selling Snovian.Space

Snovian.Space can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snovian.Space should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snovian.Space using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

