SnowGem Hits 24 Hour Volume of $65,690.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. SnowGem has a market cap of $261,545.94 and approximately $65,690.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003976 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005680 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000061 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 23,688,740 coins and its circulating supply is 23,611,648 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

