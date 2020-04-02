Social Activity Token (SAT) Price Up 24.1% This Week

Social Activity Token (CURRENCY:SAT) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Social Activity Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Exrates and YoBit. Over the last week, Social Activity Token has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar. Social Activity Token has a total market capitalization of $43,044.29 and approximately $1.00 worth of Social Activity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00070632 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00343659 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000881 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047595 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011383 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011377 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012643 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Social Activity Token is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Social Activity Token’s total supply is 470,763,467 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,967,463 tokens. The official website for Social Activity Token is sphere.social. Social Activity Token’s official Twitter account is @sandblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Social Activity Token’s official message board is medium.com/@sphereofficial.

Social Activity Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Exrates and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Activity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Activity Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Social Activity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

