Social Send Trading Down 19.9% This Week (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last week, Social Send has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. Social Send has a market capitalization of $107,019.41 and $25.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Social Send coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00017475 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003676 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003207 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send Coin Profile

Social Send (CRYPTO:SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

