Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sol Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Sol Gel Technologies reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sol Gel Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($1.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sol Gel Technologies.

Get Sol Gel Technologies alerts:

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 million. Sol Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.80% and a negative net margin of 107.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sol Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.47. The company had a trading volume of 18,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 8.58. The company has a market cap of $129.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.77. Sol Gel Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sol Gel Technologies stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,109,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,682 shares during the quarter. Sol Gel Technologies makes up approximately 1.5% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 10.35% of Sol Gel Technologies worth $35,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sol Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sol Gel Technologies (SLGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sol Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.