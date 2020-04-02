Solar Capital (SLRC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Solar Capital (NASDAQ: SLRC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/2/2020 – Solar Capital was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/2/2020 – Solar Capital was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/25/2020 – Solar Capital was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

3/19/2020 – Solar Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that invests primarily in leveraged companies, including middle market companies, in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. “

3/12/2020 – Solar Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that invests primarily in leveraged companies, including middle market companies, in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. “

3/6/2020 – Solar Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that invests primarily in leveraged companies, including middle market companies, in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. “

2/25/2020 – Solar Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that invests primarily in leveraged companies, including middle market companies, in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. “

2/24/2020 – Solar Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.50 to $21.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Solar Capital was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/24/2020 – Solar Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $24.00 to $23.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Solar Capital was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $21.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.50.

2/6/2020 – Solar Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that invests primarily in leveraged companies, including middle market companies, in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. “

2/3/2020 – Solar Capital was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $22.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.50.

Shares of SLRC traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $11.37. 403,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,561. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $475.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.61. Solar Capital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $21.72.

Get Solar Capital Ltd alerts:

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Solar Capital had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $37.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 million. Analysts forecast that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

In other news, Director David Wachter bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce J. Spohler bought 53,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.32 per share, with a total value of $498,862.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,342.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 245,377 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,447 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Solar Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. 59.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.