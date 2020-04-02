Solaris Price Hits $0.22 on Exchanges (XLR)

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded 52% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Solaris has a total market capitalization of $397,016.78 and approximately $46,616.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Solaris has traded up 62.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Solaris coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00003190 BTC on major exchanges including OOOBTC, CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000269 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000049 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Solaris Coin Profile

XLR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on March 17th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,822,386 coins and its circulating supply is 1,822,378 coins. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin. The official website for Solaris is solariscoin.com.

Solaris Coin Trading

Solaris can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Kucoin and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solaris should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solaris using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

