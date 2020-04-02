SONO (SONO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.00

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Over the last week, SONO has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar. One SONO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. SONO has a total market cap of $2,268.83 and $4.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.61 or 0.01008874 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00050079 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00029628 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00173041 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007257 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000478 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00071287 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

SONO Coin Profile

SONO (CRYPTO:SONO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2017. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. The official website for SONO is projectsono.io. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

SONO Coin Trading

SONO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SONO using one of the exchanges listed above.

