South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. DA Davidson raised shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of South State from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $55.71 on Thursday. South State has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $88.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.27.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. South State had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $162.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that South State will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.27 per share, for a total transaction of $177,810.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,840.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in South State in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in South State by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in South State in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

