SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

OTCMKTS:SPXXF opened at $8.82 on Thursday.

About SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge provides financial products and services to personal customers, companies, and organizations in Northern Norway. The company offers various savings, lending, and insurance products, as well as payment services. Its activities also include hedging instruments and trading in interest rate and currency instruments; hedging instruments in the commodity derivatives market; sale of Norwegian bonds and certificates, as well as bond market issues; purchase and sale of equities and fund units; and provision of corporate finance, as well as trading and investment advice services.

