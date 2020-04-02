SparksPay Market Cap Reaches $6,394.51 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. SparksPay has a total market cap of $6,394.51 and approximately $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/SparksPay. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

