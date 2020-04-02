Spartan Motors (SPAR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Spartan Motors (NASDAQ: SPAR):

4/2/2020 – Spartan Motors was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/24/2020 – Spartan Motors was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/13/2020 – Spartan Motors was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/13/2020 – Spartan Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Sidoti from $22.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2020 – Spartan Motors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spartan is a leading designer, engineer and manufacturer of custom heavy-duty chassis. The Company’s chassis consist of a frame assembly, engine, transmission, electrical systems, running gear (wheels, tires, axles, suspension and brakes) and, for some applications, a cab. The Company’s customers are original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) who complete their vehicle product by mounting the body or apparatus on a Spartan chassis. “

2/29/2020 – Spartan Motors was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/21/2020 – Spartan Motors was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/20/2020 – Spartan Motors was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/13/2020 – Spartan Motors was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/13/2020 – Spartan Motors was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

SPAR opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.64 million, a PE ratio of -34.57 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Spartan Motors Inc has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $20.70.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.70 million. Spartan Motors had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spartan Motors Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $224,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,901,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 544.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

