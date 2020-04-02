SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Holdings Lifted by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,203,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254,188 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 8.0% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned about 0.64% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $36,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 503.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 119,551 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,146,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,378,000 after purchasing an additional 72,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,425,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,938,000 after purchasing an additional 74,216 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,992,000.

Shares of SPSB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.18. The stock had a trading volume of 26,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,616. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.72.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.