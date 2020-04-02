SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHOK) Shares Acquired by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHOK) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,656 shares during the quarter. SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF comprises about 1.5% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned about 62.15% of SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of ZHOK traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.07. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810. SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.40 and its 200-day moving average is $60.74.

