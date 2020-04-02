SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) is McGuire Investment Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,217 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up about 3.7% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned about 0.25% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $8,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,755,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,341,000 after buying an additional 987,179 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $12,696,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,161,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,659,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,115,000.

XBI stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.70. 333,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,246,092. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $98.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.22.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

