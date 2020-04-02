Spectrum Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Spectrum has a total market cap of $11,582.00 and approximately $7,394.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. In the last week, Spectrum has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00590526 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015303 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008122 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com.

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

