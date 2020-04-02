SPINDLE (SPD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $34.00

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 2nd. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $237,945.23 and $34.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.43, $13.77, $10.39 and $50.98.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.08 or 0.00990818 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00048030 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00029949 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00174390 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007253 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00074138 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,421,564,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SPINDLE Coin Trading

SPINDLE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

