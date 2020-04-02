Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.24.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SQ. Cowen upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Compass Point began coverage on Square in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Square from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,403,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,162,932.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at $16,300,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ opened at $46.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Square has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $87.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.01 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Square will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

