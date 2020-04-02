SSE (LON:SSE) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,500 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

SSE (LON:SSE) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SSE. Credit Suisse Group lowered SSE to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered SSE to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($21.31) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on SSE from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SSE to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,488 ($19.57) to GBX 1,498 ($19.71) in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SSE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,474.86 ($19.40).

Shares of SSE opened at GBX 1,196 ($15.73) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion and a PE ratio of 9.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,459.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,382.81. SSE has a 52-week low of GBX 997.80 ($13.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,703 ($22.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.36.

In other SSE news, insider Melanie Smith purchased 901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,506 ($19.81) per share, with a total value of £13,569.06 ($17,849.33).

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

