SSP Group (LON:SSPG) PT Lowered to GBX 515

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 515 ($6.77) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 84.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.97) price target (down previously from GBX 740 ($9.73)) on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays cut their target price on SSP Group from GBX 735 ($9.67) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded SSP Group to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 605.56 ($7.97).

Shares of SSP Group stock opened at GBX 278.52 ($3.66) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.56. SSP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 136.80 ($1.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 751.07 ($9.88). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 457.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 604.60.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

