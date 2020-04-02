StableUSD Hits Market Cap of $1.44 Million (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One StableUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00014565 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance and Bittrex. During the last week, StableUSD has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. StableUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $133,925.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.63 or 0.02603786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00194294 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00046049 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034040 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

StableUSD Token Profile

StableUSD's total supply is 90,001,051,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,878 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog.

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

