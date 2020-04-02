Stairway Partners LLC Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Stairway Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Stairway Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Stairway Partners LLC owned 3.70% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $16,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 362,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 121,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,213 shares during the last quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC now owns 109,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 69,133 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,602,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GMF traded up $1.53 on Thursday, hitting $82.77. 40 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,778. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $74.96 and a 12 month high of $107.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.95 and a 200-day moving average of $97.83.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

