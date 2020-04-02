Stairway Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Stairway Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 137,998 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up 7.2% of Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stairway Partners LLC owned about 0.27% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $27,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 34,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.85. The stock had a trading volume of 866,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,952,608. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $59.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.62.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

