Stairway Partners LLC Buys 339,115 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Stairway Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,151,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 339,115 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 29.9% of Stairway Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Stairway Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $115,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 76,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.6% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 57,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 18,021 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,486,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 170.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 117,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,648,000 after buying an additional 73,938 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $51.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,129,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,635,926. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $70.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.