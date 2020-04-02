Stakenet Market Capitalization Achieves $4.06 Million (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Stakenet coin can now be bought for $0.0420 or 0.00000614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin. Over the last week, Stakenet has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Stakenet has a market capitalization of $4.06 million and $229,186.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet (XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 105,206,490 coins and its circulating supply is 96,775,383 coins. Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stakenet

Stakenet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

