Standard Life Aberdeen plc Acquires Shares of 71,591 Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 71,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.06% of Weingarten Realty Investors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WRI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1,295.6% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Lasher purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $228,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 117,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,969.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

WRI opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.25. Weingarten Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $119.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.83 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 64.82% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.70%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is 75.24%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

