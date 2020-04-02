Standard Life Aberdeen plc Boosts Stock Position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in WP Carey by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in WP Carey by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in WP Carey by 5.5% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WP Carey by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in WP Carey by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

WPC stock opened at $54.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. WP Carey Inc has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $93.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. WP Carey’s payout ratio is presently 83.20%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Flanagan acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.29 per share, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,161.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason E. Fox bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.03 per share, for a total transaction of $460,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 541,817 shares in the company, valued at $24,939,836.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,785 shares of company stock worth $838,178 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of WP Carey from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. WP Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

