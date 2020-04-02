Standard Life Aberdeen plc Cuts Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAN. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 303.1% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth $212,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,373,909.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $509,765.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,303 shares in the company, valued at $831,711.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MAN opened at $54.90 on Thursday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.57 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.73.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 2.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $95.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from to in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

