Standard Life Aberdeen plc Decreases Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,864 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $29.08 on Thursday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $46.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day moving average of $42.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

In related news, VP Andrea M. Dennis acquired 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.51 per share, with a total value of $31,825.10. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,062.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OGE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays cut their price target on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

