Standard Life Aberdeen plc Decreases Stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 88.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 443,300 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.09% of Provident Financial Services worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,501 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFS. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:PFS opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.88. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $27.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $90.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

