Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $1.42 Million Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,815 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Owens Corning by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,593,000 after buying an additional 1,113,210 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.90 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $61.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.90.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $36.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.29. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $68.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Owens Corning had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

