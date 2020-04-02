Standard Life Aberdeen plc Increases Stock Position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Ingredion by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 29,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INGR. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $75.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.23. Ingredion Inc has a 1 year low of $59.11 and a 1 year high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingredion Inc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

