Standard Life Aberdeen plc Invests $1.41 Million in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,246 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 0.4% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 14,486,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,265,000 after buying an additional 63,502 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,190,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,982,000 after buying an additional 12,345 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,682,000 after buying an additional 359,029 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 950,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,712,000 after buying an additional 34,410 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 587,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,361,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $121,018.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,890.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 7,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $96,353.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,749 shares of company stock valued at $639,945. Company insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Nutanix Inc has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.88. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.85.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $346.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.04 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 650.18% and a negative net margin of 68.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutanix Inc will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Nutanix from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Nutanix from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nutanix from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nutanix to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Nutanix from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

