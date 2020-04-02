Standard Life Aberdeen plc Purchases 16,697 Shares of Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) by 176.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,177 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,697 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIB. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,261,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,119,000 after buying an additional 220,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Bancolombia by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,017,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,046,000 after purchasing an additional 199,803 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Bancolombia by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 838,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,929,000 after purchasing an additional 91,172 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bancolombia by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 573,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,403,000 after purchasing an additional 193,376 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Bancolombia by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 548,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,075,000 after purchasing an additional 62,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CIB shares. HSBC raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

CIB opened at $23.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.92. Bancolombia SA has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $56.10.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 14.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bancolombia SA will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4632 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous — dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

