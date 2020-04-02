Standard Life Aberdeen plc Purchases 5,044 Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 15,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

ELAN stock opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.41. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 106.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.83 million. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 4,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $95,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,488.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 3,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,602.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $388,329 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

