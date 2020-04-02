Standard Life Aberdeen plc Raises Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NGG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in National Grid by 26.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in National Grid by 153.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 43,741 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in National Grid by 7.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 329,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,840,000 after purchasing an additional 22,472 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Grid during the third quarter worth approximately $812,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in National Grid during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $55.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.73. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $69.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

NGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

