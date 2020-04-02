Standard Life Aberdeen plc Reduces Stock Holdings in TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,630 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.10% of TPG Specialty Lending worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in TPG Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TPG Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in TPG Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Steven Pluss purchased 15,000 shares of TPG Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $260,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,305. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Ross purchased 2,876 shares of TPG Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.57 per share, with a total value of $56,283.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 19,126 shares of company stock valued at $338,176. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TPG Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered TPG Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TPG Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $13.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $928.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. TPG Specialty Lending Inc has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $23.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.84.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.18 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 61.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. TPG Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 84.54%.

TPG Specialty Lending Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

