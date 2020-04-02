Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 2,338 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,530,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $449,660,000 after buying an additional 57,585 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $394,242,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,304,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,250,000 after buying an additional 332,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 505,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,626,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,067,000 after buying an additional 110,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DPZ opened at $333.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.77. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $381.86. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $316.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stephens upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $388.00 to $364.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.52.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total transaction of $826,532.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $7,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,766 shares in the company, valued at $13,684,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,863 shares of company stock valued at $22,670,723. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

