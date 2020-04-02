Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 7,728 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,728 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 734.4% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 64,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 56,547 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 742.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 7,688.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 825,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,506,000 after acquiring an additional 814,983 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 760.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 256.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 234,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 168,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,292.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.72.

Shares of HP opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.91, a P/E/G ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average of $38.35.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $614.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.21 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.94%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is 162.29%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.