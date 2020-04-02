Standard Life Aberdeen plc Trims Stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,903 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,500,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,127,000 after purchasing an additional 717,154 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,815,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,472,000 after acquiring an additional 376,394 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,312,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,876 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,253,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,641,000 after purchasing an additional 228,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,966,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MLCO. Nomura lowered their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

MLCO opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.59. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 6.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.1651 dividend. This is a boost from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

