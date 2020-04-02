Startcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.00 (START)

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Startcoin has a total market cap of $180,413.43 and approximately $2.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Startcoin has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Startcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bittylicious and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Startcoin alerts:

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007831 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Startcoin Profile

Startcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Startcoin is startcoin.org.

Startcoin Coin Trading

Startcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittylicious. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Startcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Startcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Startcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Startcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Startcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.