State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46. State Street posted earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $6.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $7.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on State Street from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on State Street from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $539,601.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,445.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in State Street by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT opened at $50.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.77 and a 200-day moving average of $69.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. State Street has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $85.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

