Status (SNT) Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Status has a total market capitalization of $61.64 million and $49.53 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Status has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, OTCBTC, Livecoin and DragonEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.69 or 0.02599289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00193240 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046060 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033959 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

Status can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, LATOKEN, OTCBTC, ChaoEX, OKEx, TOPBTC, IDEX, IDAX, Ethfinex, DEx.top, Bittrex, GOPAX, IDCM, Huobi, HitBTC, Binance, Gate.io, Radar Relay, Kucoin, Bithumb, Neraex, DDEX, Liqui, CoinTiger, Gatecoin, Cobinhood, Bancor Network, Livecoin, DragonEX, Upbit, ZB.COM, OOOBTC, ABCC, Ovis, BigONE, Tidex, Kyber Network and Koinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.