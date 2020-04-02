Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Upgraded to “Buy” at HC Wainwright

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) was upgraded by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 306.50% from the company’s current price.

MITO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stealth BioTherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

Shares of MITO stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.42. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Stealth BioTherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

Featured Article: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.