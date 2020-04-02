Stealth (XST) Trading Up 14.2% Over Last Week

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Stealth has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $4,541.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000507 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Stealth

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 35,273,907 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org.

Stealth Coin Trading

Stealth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

