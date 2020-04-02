Steem Achieves Market Cap of $61.53 Million (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00002429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. Steem has a market cap of $61.53 million and $2.44 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,836.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $234.81 or 0.03434702 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00750398 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013517 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000611 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000071 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 387,457,613 coins and its circulating supply is 370,483,519 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, RuDEX, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, Upbit, Bithumb, Binance, GOPAX, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

