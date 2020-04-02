SteepCoin (STEEP) Price Up 11.5% This Week

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last week, SteepCoin has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. SteepCoin has a market cap of $29,439.33 and approximately $8.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, SouthXchange and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000592 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00001097 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en.

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

