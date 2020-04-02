Stellar Price Hits $0.0416 on Top Exchanges (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last week, Stellar has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Stellar has a market cap of $843.18 million and $418.65 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0416 or 0.00000608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CEX.IO, Kuna, GOPAX and Poloniex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.56 or 0.02599748 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00192662 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 67.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033910 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00102885 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar’s launch date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,896 coins and its circulating supply is 20,291,175,032 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org.

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, Ovis, CryptoMarket, Binance, Sistemkoin, Indodax, Bittrex, Stronghold, Bitfinex, GOPAX, Cryptomate, Liquid, OKEx, Kucoin, BCEX, Koinex, CEX.IO, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Koineks, BitMart, Exrates, C2CX, RippleFox, Poloniex, Kryptono, Stellarport, Exmo, Huobi, OTCBTC, ABCC, Gate.io, Bitbns, Kraken, HitBTC, CoinEgg, Upbit, ZB.COM and Kuna. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

