Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Upgraded to Buy at Seaport Global Securities

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $101.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.01% from the stock’s current price.

SCL has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Stepan from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. CL King assumed coverage on Stepan in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Get Stepan alerts:

Shares of Stepan stock traded up $2.79 on Thursday, reaching $86.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,213. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.07. Stepan has a 52-week low of $69.33 and a 52-week high of $105.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $444.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stepan will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stepan news, VP David Kabbes acquired 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.67 per share, for a total transaction of $159,250.74. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 2,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,041.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.